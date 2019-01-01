QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.17 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
89.5K/246.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
27.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
152.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc is a development-stage company. It develops zinc-air batteries that use zinc and air as fuel. Its technology resolves the intermittent and unpredictable nature of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK: ZAIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zinc8 Energy Solutions's (ZAIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF)?

A

The stock price for Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK: ZAIRF) is $0.18 last updated Today at 6:22:24 PM.

Q

Does Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Q

When is Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Zinc8 Energy Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) operate in?

A

Zinc8 Energy Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.