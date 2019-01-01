ñol

Zinc8 Energy Solutions
(OTCPK:ZAIRF)
0.15
0.0024[1.63%]
At close: May 25
0.18
0.03[20.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.14 - 0.15
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.5
Open / Close0.15 / 0.15
Float / Outstanding- / 152.2M
Vol / Avg.268.7K / 171.6K
Mkt Cap22.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTC:ZAIRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zinc8 Energy Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$-383.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zinc8 Energy Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Q
What were Zinc8 Energy Solutions’s (OTCPK:ZAIRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zinc8 Energy Solutions

