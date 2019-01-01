Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTC:ZAIRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$-383.8K
Earnings History
No Data
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Questions & Answers
When is Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Zinc8 Energy Solutions
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF)?
There are no earnings for Zinc8 Energy Solutions
What were Zinc8 Energy Solutions’s (OTCPK:ZAIRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Zinc8 Energy Solutions
