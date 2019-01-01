QQQ
Global UAV Technologies Ltd is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sector. Through its subsidiaries, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd, High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc, UAV Regulatory Services Inc, and NOVAerial Robotics Inc, it provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance.

Global UAV Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global UAV Technologies (YRLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global UAV Technologies (OTCPK: YRLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global UAV Technologies's (YRLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global UAV Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Global UAV Technologies (YRLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global UAV Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Global UAV Technologies (YRLLF)?

A

The stock price for Global UAV Technologies (OTCPK: YRLLF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global UAV Technologies (YRLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global UAV Technologies.

Q

When is Global UAV Technologies (OTCPK:YRLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Global UAV Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global UAV Technologies (YRLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global UAV Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Global UAV Technologies (YRLLF) operate in?

A

Global UAV Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.