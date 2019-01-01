QQQ
Range
1.27 - 1.35
Vol / Avg.
7.2K/107.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 19.9
Mkt Cap
13.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.97
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead program, YTX-7739, is in phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yumanity Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yumanity Therapeutics's (YMTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting YMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2900.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)?

A

The stock price for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) is $1.3 last updated Today at 5:52:27 PM.

Q

Does Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Q

When is Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) reporting earnings?

A

Yumanity Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) operate in?

A

Yumanity Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.