You can purchase shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Yumanity Therapeutics’s space includes: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR), Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO), Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX).
The latest price target for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting YMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2900.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) is $1.3 last updated Today at 5:52:27 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Yumanity Therapeutics.
Yumanity Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yumanity Therapeutics.
Yumanity Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.