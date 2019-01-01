Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based investment holding company. The company is engaged in production and distribution of steel products, heavy-duty processing goods, railway track accessories, and other businesses, through a number of subsidiaries both at home and abroad. Steel products represent the majority of the company's revenue. Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are the three major markets for Yamato Kogyo. In Japan, the company primarily operates through its wholly owned Yamato Steel and Yamato Trackwork System. In the overseas market (primarily South Korea and Thailand), the company primarily operates through YK Steel Corporation and Siam Yamato Steel.