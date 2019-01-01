Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.640
Quarterly Revenue
$10.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.5M
Earnings History
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) reporting earnings?
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $-0.31.
What were Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:YMAB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
