Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting YMAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 387.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Y-mAbs Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $68.00 to $63.00. The current price Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) is trading at is $12.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
