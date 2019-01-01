ñol

Youngevity International
(OTCEM:YGYI)
0.17
-0.289[-62.96%]
Last update: 10:02AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 34M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 7.7K
Mkt Cap5.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.09
Total Float-

Youngevity International (OTC:YGYI), Dividends

Youngevity International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Youngevity International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Youngevity International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Youngevity International (YGYI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Youngevity International.

Q
What date did I need to own Youngevity International (YGYI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Youngevity International.

Q
How much per share is the next Youngevity International (YGYI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Youngevity International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Youngevity International (OTCEM:YGYI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Youngevity International.

