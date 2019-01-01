YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd
(NASDAQ:YGF)
$3.35
0.14[4.36%]
At close: Sep 15
$3.35
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Open3.230Close3.350
Vol / Avg.87.736K / 26.614KMkt Cap107.200M
Day Range3.160 - 3.35052 Wk Range2.660 - 4.560

YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ:YGF) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming YanGuFang Intl Gr Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for YanGuFang Intl Gr. YanGuFang Intl Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data
Q

When does YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Q

What date did I need to own YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Q

How much per share is the next YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Q

What is the dividend yield for YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

