4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
EVmo
- The Trade: EVmo, Inc. (OTC:YAYO) Director John Patrick O'Neill acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $0.83. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,500.00.
- What’s Happening: EVmo recently posted Q3 results with record revenue of $2.72 million.
- What EVmo Does: EVmo Inc is a technology-related car rental company. The company owns and maintains a fleet of new cars and provides them on a rental basis to rideshare drivers.
Boxlight
- The Trade: Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) CEO Michael Pope acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $1.81. The insider spent $7,240.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Boxlight Does: Boxlight Corp is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market.
ClearOne
- The Trade: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 37810 shares at an average price of $1.32. To acquire these shares, it cost $50,065.20.
- What’s Happening: ClearOne recently reported collaboration with DISH Network to install gear in multiple corporate buildings.
- What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- The Trade: Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) CEO Anthony Mack acquired a total of 25125 shares at an average price of $3.99. The insider spent $100,248.75 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Virpax Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
- What Virpax Pharmaceuticals Does: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing pharmaceutical product candidates for pain management.
