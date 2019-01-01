EVmo (OTC:YAYO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EVmo
EVmo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EVmo (OTCPK: YAYO) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25 expecting YAYO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 607.14% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EVmo (OTCPK: YAYO) was provided by Aegis Capital, and EVmo initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EVmo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EVmo was filed on January 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EVmo (YAYO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.25. The current price EVmo (YAYO) is trading at is $0.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.