Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yancoal Australia Ltd is involved in identifying, developing, and operating coal-related projects in Australia. It has a diversified product mix of metallurgical and thermal coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company generates maximum revenue from the New South Wales segment. It operates open cut and underground coal mines in the Hunter Valley and mid-Western region of New South Wales and open-cut mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin. The company's primary geographical markets include Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Yancoal Australia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yancoal Australia (YACAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yancoal Australia (OTCPK: YACAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yancoal Australia's (YACAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yancoal Australia.

Q

What is the target price for Yancoal Australia (YACAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yancoal Australia

Q

Current Stock Price for Yancoal Australia (YACAF)?

A

The stock price for Yancoal Australia (OTCPK: YACAF) is $2.47 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:04:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yancoal Australia (YACAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yancoal Australia.

Q

When is Yancoal Australia (OTCPK:YACAF) reporting earnings?

A

Yancoal Australia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yancoal Australia (YACAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yancoal Australia.

Q

What sector and industry does Yancoal Australia (YACAF) operate in?

A

Yancoal Australia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.