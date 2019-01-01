Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings
Xtant Medical Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) was reported by Maxim Group on May 17, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting XTNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) was provided by Maxim Group, and Xtant Medical Holdings downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xtant Medical Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xtant Medical Holdings was filed on May 17, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) is trading at is $0.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
