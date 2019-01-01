QQQ
Range
0.28 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
513.1K/101.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
41.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
143.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
XTM Inc is a fintech company. The company provides necessary support systems including mobile and web applications and ancillary banking services. Its product include Issuing Cards; Pre-Authorized Debit; Direct Deposit Accounts; Digital Banking; Visa Direct/Mastercard Send; ACH/EFT transfers and Reverse ATM. The company serves Hospitality and Salons; Payroll; Government Payouts companies. Its revenues are primarily generated from financial service fees charged to cardholders and merchants accepting the cards for payment. Revenue from financial services is generated from multiple sources including transaction fees, cardholder fees, load fees, and interchange fees.

XTM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XTM (XTMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XTM (OTCQB: XTMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XTM's (XTMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XTM.

Q

What is the target price for XTM (XTMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XTM

Q

Current Stock Price for XTM (XTMIF)?

A

The stock price for XTM (OTCQB: XTMIF) is $0.2922 last updated Today at 5:13:10 PM.

Q

Does XTM (XTMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XTM.

Q

When is XTM (OTCQB:XTMIF) reporting earnings?

A

XTM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XTM (XTMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XTM.

Q

What sector and industry does XTM (XTMIF) operate in?

A

XTM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.