XTM Inc is a fintech company. The company provides necessary support systems including mobile and web applications and ancillary banking services. Its product include Issuing Cards; Pre-Authorized Debit; Direct Deposit Accounts; Digital Banking; Visa Direct/Mastercard Send; ACH/EFT transfers and Reverse ATM. The company serves Hospitality and Salons; Payroll; Government Payouts companies. Its revenues are primarily generated from financial service fees charged to cardholders and merchants accepting the cards for payment. Revenue from financial services is generated from multiple sources including transaction fees, cardholder fees, load fees, and interchange fees.