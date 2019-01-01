ñol

XORTX Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:XRTX)
1.35
0.05[3.85%]
At close: May 27
1.54
0.1900[14.07%]
After Hours: 6:55PM EDT
Day High/Low1.28 - 1.38
52 Week High/Low0.96 - 8.19
Open / Close1.32 / 1.35
Float / Outstanding12.4M / 13M
Vol / Avg.21.9K / 187.3K
Mkt Cap17.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.02
Total Float12.4M

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX), Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash XORTX Therapeutics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.26%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

Feb 4, 2014
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

XORTX Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for XORTX Therapeutics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on February 17, 2014.

Q
What date did I need to own XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX). The last dividend payout was on February 17, 2014 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on February 17, 2014

Q
What is the dividend yield for XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX)?
A

XORTX Therapeutics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) was $0.07 and was paid out next on February 17, 2014.

