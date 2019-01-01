Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Expro Gr Hldgs
Expro Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE: XPRO) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.50 expecting XPRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE: XPRO) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Expro Gr Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Expro Gr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Expro Gr Hldgs was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Expro Gr Hldgs (XPRO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.50 to $22.50. The current price Expro Gr Hldgs (XPRO) is trading at is $14.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
