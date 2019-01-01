Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$280.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$280.5M
Earnings History
Expro Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO) reporting earnings?
Expro Gr Hldgs (XPRO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $-0.09.
What were Expro Gr Hldgs’s (NYSE:XPRO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $114.9M, which beat the estimate of $112.3M.
