Solitario Zinc (AMEX:XPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Solitario Zinc Questions & Answers
When is Solitario Zinc (AMEX:XPL) reporting earnings?
Solitario Zinc (XPL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Solitario Zinc (AMEX:XPL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Solitario Zinc’s (AMEX:XPL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
