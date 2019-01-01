Solitario Zinc (AMEX:XPL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.90 expecting XPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.85% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Solitario Zinc maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Solitario Zinc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Solitario Zinc was filed on October 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Solitario Zinc (XPL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.00 to $0.90. The current price Solitario Zinc (XPL) is trading at is $0.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
