There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TMC The Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TMC The Metals (TMCWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TMC The Metals (NASDAQ: TMCWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TMC The Metals's (TMCWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TMC The Metals.

Q

What is the target price for TMC The Metals (TMCWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TMC The Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for TMC The Metals (TMCWW)?

A

The stock price for TMC The Metals (NASDAQ: TMCWW) is $0.309 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TMC The Metals (TMCWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TMC The Metals.

Q

When is TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMCWW) reporting earnings?

A

TMC The Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TMC The Metals (TMCWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TMC The Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does TMC The Metals (TMCWW) operate in?

A

TMC The Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.