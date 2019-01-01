QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Xos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xos (XOSWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xos (NASDAQ: XOSWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xos's (XOSWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xos.

Q

What is the target price for Xos (XOSWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xos

Q

Current Stock Price for Xos (XOSWW)?

A

The stock price for Xos (NASDAQ: XOSWW) is $0.3035 last updated Today at 4:48:21 PM.

Q

Does Xos (XOSWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xos.

Q

When is Xos (NASDAQ:XOSWW) reporting earnings?

A

Xos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xos (XOSWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xos.

Q

What sector and industry does Xos (XOSWW) operate in?

A

Xos is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.