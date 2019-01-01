|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xos (NASDAQ: XOSWW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xos.
There is no analysis for Xos
The stock price for Xos (NASDAQ: XOSWW) is $0.3035 last updated Today at 4:48:21 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Xos.
Xos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Xos.
Xos is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.