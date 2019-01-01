QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
XOMA Corp is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a unique role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires future economic rights, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding that can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).

XOMA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XOMA (XOMAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XOMA's (XOMAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XOMA (XOMAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XOMA

Q

Current Stock Price for XOMA (XOMAP)?

A

The stock price for XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMAP) is $25.4089 last updated Today at 5:36:45 PM.

Q

Does XOMA (XOMAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XOMA.

Q

When is XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) reporting earnings?

A

XOMA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XOMA (XOMAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XOMA.

Q

What sector and industry does XOMA (XOMAP) operate in?

A

XOMA is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.