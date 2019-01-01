XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

XOMA beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 10.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at XOMA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.27 -0.20 -0.35 -0.12 EPS Actual 1.67 -0.51 -0.29 -0.70 Revenue Estimate 35.14M 2.50M 2.11M 2.50M Revenue Actual 35.94M 940.00K 901.00K 375.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.