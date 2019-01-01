XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
XOMA beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 10.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at XOMA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.27
|-0.20
|-0.35
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|1.67
|-0.51
|-0.29
|-0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|35.14M
|2.50M
|2.11M
|2.50M
|Revenue Actual
|35.94M
|940.00K
|901.00K
|375.00K
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of XOMA using advanced sorting and filters.
XOMA Questions & Answers
XOMA (XOMA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.34.
The Actual Revenue was $10.9M, which beat the estimate of $10.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.