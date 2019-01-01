|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (ARCA: XNTK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF.
There is no analysis for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
The stock price for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (ARCA: XNTK) is $137.9441 last updated Today at 6:01:27 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2018.
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF.
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.