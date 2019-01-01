Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$335.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$335.6M
Earnings History
Qualtrics International Questions & Answers
When is Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) reporting earnings?
Qualtrics International (XM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Qualtrics International’s (NASDAQ:XM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $213.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
