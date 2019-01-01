QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
XLMedia PLC is a digital publisher and marketing company which attracts paying users from different online channels and directs them to online gambling operators. Its operating segment includes Publishing. Publishing segment owns over 2,000 informational Websites in approximately 18 languages. The company generates maximum revenue from the Publishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from Scandinavia and also has a presence in Other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and Other countries.

XLMedia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XLMedia (XLMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XLMedia (OTCPK: XLMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XLMedia's (XLMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XLMedia.

Q

What is the target price for XLMedia (XLMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XLMedia

Q

Current Stock Price for XLMedia (XLMDF)?

A

The stock price for XLMedia (OTCPK: XLMDF) is $0.4965 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:21:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XLMedia (XLMDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is XLMedia (OTCPK:XLMDF) reporting earnings?

A

XLMedia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XLMedia (XLMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XLMedia.

Q

What sector and industry does XLMedia (XLMDF) operate in?

A

XLMedia is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.