XLMedia PLC is a digital publisher and marketing company which attracts paying users from different online channels and directs them to online gambling operators. Its operating segment includes Publishing. Publishing segment owns over 2,000 informational Websites in approximately 18 languages. The company generates maximum revenue from the Publishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from Scandinavia and also has a presence in Other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and Other countries.