T-Mobile Surpasses 2021 Capital Markets Day Goals, Sets New Ambitions, Boosts Dividend & More

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS shares are trading higher today. The company disclosed long-term goals, AI deals, and a dividend hike on Wednesday.

T-Mobile revealed a three-year plan to drive growth. The strategy comprises expanding its AI-driven, digital-first approach, increasing market share in underpenetrated areas, boosting broadband growth, and exploring new revenue streams.

The company exceeded its 2021 Capital Markets Day goals, including building a solid network in America, expanding market reach, and achieving $8 billion in synergies from the Sprint merger.

Apart from this, T-Mobile plans to enhance its network leadership with advanced technologies like Massive MIMO, VoNR, and 5G Advanced, backed by its nationwide 5G standalone network.

In a separate release, T-Mobile and OpenAI disclosed a transformative multi-year partnership aimed at revolutionizing customer experience. This collaboration merges T-Mobile’s deep customer relationship skills with OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI technology and R&D capabilities.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said, “T-Mobile is a company on the move with tremendous opportunities in front of us to further extend our outperformance in customer growth and translate that into strong top and bottom-line growth that will enable a compelling capital return opportunity over the next few years,”

Outlook: T-Mobile expects service revenue between $75 billion and $76 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $18 billion-$19 billion in 2027.

T-Mobile for Business (TFB) is anticipated to deliver double-digit growth, with overall service revenue projected to grow at a 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2027.

The company now targets 12 million 5G broadband customers by 2028, significantly raising its previous goal of 7 to 8 million by 2025.

The company projects core Adjusted EBITDA growth, targeting $38 billion to $39 billion in 2027, reflecting a 7% CAGR at the midpoint from 2023 and a $10 billion increase from 2023 at the high end of guidance.

This growth is expected to be fueled by operational leverage and efficiencies from technology, AI, and digital innovation.

Dividend Boost: T-Mobile disclosed that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share, reflecting a 35% increase from the previous quarter.

The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 27, 2024.

Also, the company plans to allocate around $80 billion through 2027 for investments and shareholder returns, including up to $50 billion for dividends and share repurchases (in addition to the $25 billion already returned to shareholders).

Apart from this, T-Mobile introduced T-Priority, the world’s first 5G network slice dedicated to first responders, providing advanced connectivity solutions and unparalleled support for emergency situations.

Price Action: TMUS shares are up 1.04% at $198.73 at the last check Thursday.

