Range
1.75 - 1.88
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/3.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.52 - 16.86
Mkt Cap
252.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.88
P/E
6.39
EPS
-0.05
Shares
139.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
XL Fleet Corp is a provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. The company's fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles provide the market with hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions with on-board telematics that are available for sale and deployment across a broad range of popular vehicle chassis from the original equipment manufacturers. The company's revenue is primarily derived from the sales of hybrid electric powertrain systems.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV5.200M

Analyst Ratings

XL Fleet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XL Fleet (XL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XL Fleet's (XL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XL Fleet (XL) stock?

A

The latest price target for XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting XL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 231.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XL Fleet (XL)?

A

The stock price for XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) is $1.81 last updated Today at 5:56:47 PM.

Q

Does XL Fleet (XL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) reporting earnings?

A

XL Fleet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is XL Fleet (XL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XL Fleet.

Q

What sector and industry does XL Fleet (XL) operate in?

A

XL Fleet is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.