|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.110
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|5.200M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in XL Fleet’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS).
The latest price target for XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting XL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 231.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) is $1.81 last updated Today at 5:56:47 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.
XL Fleet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for XL Fleet.
XL Fleet is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.