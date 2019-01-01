ñol

Xinyuan Real Estate
(NYSE:XIN)
0.94
-0.0223[-2.32%]
At close: May 27
1.21
0.27[28.72%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT
Day High/Low0.94 - 1
52 Week High/Low0.54 - 3.79
Open / Close0.95 / 0.94
Float / Outstanding- / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.22.4K / 107.4K
Mkt Cap50.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.71
Total Float-

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN), Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Xinyuan Real Estate generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.22%

Annual Dividend

$0.1

Last Dividend

Dec 18, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Xinyuan Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinyuan Real Estate. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on January 8, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN). The last dividend payout was on January 8, 2021 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on January 8, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)?
A

Xinyuan Real Estate has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) was $0.03 and was paid out next on January 8, 2021.

