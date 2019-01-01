X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 5.08% drop in the share price the next day.

