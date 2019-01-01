X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
X4 Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.61.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 5.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
X4 Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-10.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
