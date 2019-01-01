X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting XFOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 460.00% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and X4 Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of X4 Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $7.00. The current price X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) is trading at is $1.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
