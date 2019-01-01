XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT), Dividends

XAI Octagon FR & Alt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash XAI Octagon FR & Alt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for XAI Octagon FR & Alt. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022.
The next dividend payout for XAI Octagon FR & Alt ($XFLT) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) shares by May 16, 2022
The next dividend for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.07
XAI Octagon FR & Alt has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.