XAI Octagon FR & Alt
(NYSE:XFLT)
7.59
0.01[0.13%]
At close: May 27
7.60
0.0100[0.13%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.55 - 7.69
52 Week High/Low7.1 - 9.85
Open / Close7.69 / 7.6
Float / Outstanding31.2M / 32.3M
Vol / Avg.283.1K / 183.2K
Mkt Cap244.9M
P/E47.5
50d Avg. Price8.22
Div / Yield0.88/11.53%
Payout Ratio547.5
EPS-
Total Float31.2M

XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT), Dividends

XAI Octagon FR & Alt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash XAI Octagon FR & Alt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.3%

Annual Dividend

$0.8760

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

XAI Octagon FR & Alt Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for XAI Octagon FR & Alt. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for XAI Octagon FR & Alt ($XFLT) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT)?
A

XAI Octagon FR & Alt has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

