XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XAI Octagon FR & Alt
XAI Octagon FR & Alt Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.50 expecting XFLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and XAI Octagon FR & Alt initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XAI Octagon FR & Alt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XAI Octagon FR & Alt was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.50. The current price XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) is trading at is $7.81, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.