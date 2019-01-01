XBP Europe Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:XBP)
$2.59
-0.29[-10.07%]
Last update: 12:53AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.8.514K / 125.873KMkt Cap78.130M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.980 - 47.400

XBP Europe Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:XBP), Short Interest Report

Short interest for XBP Europe Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of XBP Europe Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

37.9K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1.51
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
XBPXBP Europe Holdings, Inc. Comm01/24/202437,91825,0561.51
XBPXBP Europe Holdings, Inc. Comm01/10/202440,55546,1381
XBPXBP Europe Holdings, Inc. Comm12/27/202313,931419,7361
XBPXBP Europe Holdings, Inc. Comm12/11/20238,24420,3101

