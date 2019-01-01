XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$500K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$500K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of XBiotech using advanced sorting and filters.
XBiotech Questions & Answers
When is XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) reporting earnings?
XBiotech (XBIT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were XBiotech’s (NASDAQ:XBIT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
