Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Beyond Air
The latest price target for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) was reported by Truist Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting XAIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 179.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) was provided by Truist Securities, and Beyond Air maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Beyond Air, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Beyond Air was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Beyond Air (XAIR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $16.00. The current price Beyond Air (XAIR) is trading at is $5.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
