WidePoint (AMEX:WYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WidePoint
WidePoint Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.75 expecting WYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -73.50% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and WidePoint maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WidePoint, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WidePoint was filed on May 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WidePoint (WYY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $0.70 to $0.75. The current price WidePoint (WYY) is trading at is $2.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.