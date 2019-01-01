ñol

Wolverine World Wide
(NYSE:WWW)
20.80
0.59[2.92%]
Last update: 11:47AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.32 - 20.93
52 Week High/Low16.65 - 38.07
Open / Close20.53 / -
Float / Outstanding58.8M / 80.7M
Vol / Avg.125.9K / 699.8K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E42.1
50d Avg. Price21.21
Div / Yield0.4/1.98%
Payout Ratio83.33
EPS0.12
Total Float58.8M

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Dividends

Wolverine World Wide issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wolverine World Wide generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.52%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wolverine World Wide Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wolverine World Wide (WWW) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Wolverine World Wide (WWW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Wolverine World Wide ($WWW) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Wolverine World Wide (WWW) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Wolverine World Wide (WWW) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wolverine World Wide (WWW) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)?
A

The most current yield for Wolverine World Wide (WWW) is 1.96% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

