Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$6.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.2M
Earnings History
Willamette Valley Questions & Answers
When is Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) reporting earnings?
Willamette Valley (WVVI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Willamette Valley’s (NASDAQ:WVVI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
