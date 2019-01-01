Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.