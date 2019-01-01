QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.

Wintrust Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wintrust Financial (WTFCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFCM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wintrust Financial's (WTFCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wintrust Financial (WTFCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wintrust Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Wintrust Financial (WTFCM)?

A

The stock price for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFCM) is $26.41 last updated Today at 5:27:27 PM.

Q

Does Wintrust Financial (WTFCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wintrust Financial.

Q

When is Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) reporting earnings?

A

Wintrust Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wintrust Financial (WTFCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wintrust Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Wintrust Financial (WTFCM) operate in?

A

Wintrust Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.