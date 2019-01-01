QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
10K/161.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
22.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
194.7M
Outstanding
Copper Lake Resources Ltd is an exploration company based in Canada. It is principally engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an interest in Norton lake property, Marshall lake property which is located in north-northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company operates its business through a single segment being a Mineral exploration in Canada. Its project portfolio includes Mine Lake Gold, Queen Alexandria Gold, Centrefire-Redhat Gold-Copper and Grand Chibougamau Gold Property.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Copper Lake Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Copper Lake Resources (WTCZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copper Lake Resources (OTCPK: WTCZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Copper Lake Resources's (WTCZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Copper Lake Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Copper Lake Resources (WTCZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Copper Lake Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Copper Lake Resources (WTCZF)?

A

The stock price for Copper Lake Resources (OTCPK: WTCZF) is $0.1174 last updated Today at 5:26:02 PM.

Q

Does Copper Lake Resources (WTCZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Copper Lake Resources.

Q

When is Copper Lake Resources (OTCPK:WTCZF) reporting earnings?

A

Copper Lake Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Copper Lake Resources (WTCZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copper Lake Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Copper Lake Resources (WTCZF) operate in?

A

Copper Lake Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.