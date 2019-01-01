Copper Lake Resources Ltd is an exploration company based in Canada. It is principally engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an interest in Norton lake property, Marshall lake property which is located in north-northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company operates its business through a single segment being a Mineral exploration in Canada. Its project portfolio includes Mine Lake Gold, Queen Alexandria Gold, Centrefire-Redhat Gold-Copper and Grand Chibougamau Gold Property.