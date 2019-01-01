Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Western Copper & Gold
Western Copper & Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.25 expecting WRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 153.07% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Western Copper & Gold maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Western Copper & Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Western Copper & Gold was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Western Copper & Gold (WRN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $4.25. The current price Western Copper & Gold (WRN) is trading at is $1.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
