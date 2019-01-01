Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$47.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$47.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Washington REIT using advanced sorting and filters.
Washington REIT Questions & Answers
When is Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) reporting earnings?
Washington REIT (WRE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
What were Washington REIT’s (NYSE:WRE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $83.5M, which beat the estimate of $80.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.