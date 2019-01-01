QQQ
iShares International Developed Property ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (ARCA: WPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares International Developed Property ETF's (WPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares International Developed Property ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares International Developed Property ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS)?

A

The stock price for iShares International Developed Property ETF (ARCA: WPS) is $35.1701 last updated Today at 5:11:37 PM.

Q

Does iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares International Developed Property ETF (ARCA:WPS) reporting earnings?

A

iShares International Developed Property ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares International Developed Property ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS) operate in?

A

iShares International Developed Property ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.