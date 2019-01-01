QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
WOWI Inc is engaged in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry. It also provides packaging, labeling, lease equipment and lease of real property and consulting services including business structure and management. The company provides its services to cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries.

WOWI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WOWI (WOWU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WOWI (OTCPK: WOWU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WOWI's (WOWU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WOWI.

Q

What is the target price for WOWI (WOWU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WOWI

Q

Current Stock Price for WOWI (WOWU)?

A

The stock price for WOWI (OTCPK: WOWU) is $0.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:57:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WOWI (WOWU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WOWI.

Q

When is WOWI (OTCPK:WOWU) reporting earnings?

A

WOWI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WOWI (WOWU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WOWI.

Q

What sector and industry does WOWI (WOWU) operate in?

A

WOWI is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.