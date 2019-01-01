LifeMD Inc is a direct-to-patient telehealth company that provides a smarter, cost-effective and convenient way of accessing healthcare. Its telemedicine platform helps patients access licensed providers for diagnoses, virtual care, and prescription medications, often delivered on a recurring basis. In addition to telemedicine offerings, the company sells nutritional supplements and other over-the-counter products. Many of its products are available on a subscription or membership basis, where a patient can subscribe to receive regular shipments of prescribed medications or products. This creates convenience and often discounted pricing opportunities for patients and recurring revenue streams for the company.