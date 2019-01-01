QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
LifeMD Inc is a direct-to-patient telehealth company that provides a smarter, cost-effective and convenient way of accessing healthcare. Its telemedicine platform helps patients access licensed providers for diagnoses, virtual care, and prescription medications, often delivered on a recurring basis. In addition to telemedicine offerings, the company sells nutritional supplements and other over-the-counter products. Many of its products are available on a subscription or membership basis, where a patient can subscribe to receive regular shipments of prescribed medications or products. This creates convenience and often discounted pricing opportunities for patients and recurring revenue streams for the company.

LifeMD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LifeMD (LFMDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LifeMD's (LFMDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LifeMD (LFMDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LifeMD

Q

Current Stock Price for LifeMD (LFMDP)?

A

The stock price for LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMDP) is $18.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LifeMD (LFMDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LifeMD.

Q

When is LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) reporting earnings?

A

LifeMD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LifeMD (LFMDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LifeMD.

Q

What sector and industry does LifeMD (LFMDP) operate in?

A

LifeMD is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.