SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$1M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.3M
Earnings History
SCWorx Questions & Answers
When is SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) reporting earnings?
SCWorx (WORX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were SCWorx’s (NASDAQ:WORX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
