SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) rose 36.02% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $0.17.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed regular trading at a 1.17% decline to $0.13.

Though no immediate reason has been identified for the stock movement, investors may still be reacting to the company’s announcement last week.

New Customer Agreement Signed

On March 4, SCWorx disclosed a new SaaS and data management agreement with a Southeastern healthcare provider whose integrated delivery network spans over 700 beds across multiple acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Under the agreement, SCWorx will deliver data normalization, master data governance, legacy system migration support and ongoing data integrity monitoring through its SaaS platform within the client’s Workday enterprise resource planning environment.

Tim Hannibal, CEO of the healthcare information technology company, said the engagement supports the health system as it “modernizes its data infrastructure,” adding that SCWorx’s platform is designed to deliver “cleaner conversions, improved reporting accuracy, and stronger long-term data governance.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

SCWorx, which is a Florida-based company, has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, with a 52-week high of $1.37 and a 52-week low of $0.11.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.98.

WORX has dropped 83.12% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is trading extremely close to its annual low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WORX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Thapana_Studio on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.