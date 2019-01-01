QQQ
Wolters Kluwer is a Europe-listed global information services company. It operates across four distinct business segments serving a wide array of clients: health (26% of 2020 sales), tax and accounting (31%), legal and regulatory (23%), and governance, risk, and compliance (20%). Within these divisions, Wolters aims to be the industry leader in a variety of niche, higher-value services.

Wolters Kluwer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCGM: WOLTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wolters Kluwer's (WOLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wolters Kluwer.

Q

What is the target price for Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wolters Kluwer

Q

Current Stock Price for Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF)?

A

The stock price for Wolters Kluwer (OTCGM: WOLTF) is $100.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:15:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wolters Kluwer.

Q

When is Wolters Kluwer (OTCGM:WOLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Wolters Kluwer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wolters Kluwer.

Q

What sector and industry does Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF) operate in?

A

Wolters Kluwer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.