ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wilmar International
(OTCPK:WLMIY)
30.24
00
At close: May 26
32.14
1.9000[6.28%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.61 - 37.67
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 629M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1K
Mkt Cap19B
P/E10.11
50d Avg. Price32.92
Div / Yield1.12/3.72%
Payout Ratio34.86
EPS0.69
Total Float-

Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIY), Dividends

Wilmar International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wilmar International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 27, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wilmar International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wilmar International (WLMIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on September 24, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Wilmar International (WLMIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International (WLMIY). The last dividend payout was on September 24, 2012 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Wilmar International (WLMIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International (WLMIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on September 24, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIY)?
A

Wilmar International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wilmar International (WLMIY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on September 24, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.