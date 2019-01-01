Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIY), Dividends

Wilmar International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wilmar International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on September 24, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International (WLMIY). The last dividend payout was on September 24, 2012 and was $0.15
There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International (WLMIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on September 24, 2012
Wilmar International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wilmar International (WLMIY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on September 24, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.